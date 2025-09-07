Bulldozers arrive at Barabanki univ. following ABVP-govt standoff
Demolition follows student and ABVP protests over allegedly unrecognised LLB courses at the university
In the wake of tense clashes between ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS students' wing) supporters and police at Barabanki's Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, the administration moved swiftly on Saturday, tearing down alleged illegal constructions in a dramatic show of authority on the sprawling campus against the backdrop of the state's BJP government acting against protesters belonging to the mothership of the saffron brigade.
The operation, led by the Nawabganj sub-divisional magistrate along with tehsil officials, revenue staff, and a heavy police contingent including personnel from Nagar Kotwali, involved the deployment of two bulldozers. Revenue officers said the demolition followed land surveys and document verification, which revealed "encroachments". The campus was placed under tight security, resembling a cantonment area.
Barabanki additional district magistrate Arun Singh said, “Our team conducted a survey where illegal construction was found. The action is based on that survey, and further details will be shared.”
The demolition comes against the backdrop of protests earlier this week, when students of the university, joined by ABVP activists, protested the running of LLB courses, allegedly without recognition. The students claimed the law course was not affiliated with the Bar Council of India and admissions were being accepted despite the cancellation of recognition.
During the protests, ABVP workers clashed with police, leading to baton charges that injured more than 25 protesters, whom the administration described as “outsiders”. Following the unprecedented incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into police excesses, directing the divisional commissioner and IG, Ayodhya Range, to investigate. Circle officer Harshit Chauhan was removed from his post.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav commented on the police action, indirectly blaming the BJP, saying students should protest nationally and internationally, given the party’s influence. ABVP has announced plans for state-wide protests if its demands are not met. Videos from the campus show police confronting ABVP demonstrators with batons.
With agency inputs