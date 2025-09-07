Bulldozers arrive at Barabanki univ. following ABVP-govt standoff

In the wake of tense clashes between ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS students' wing) supporters and police at Barabanki's Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, the administration moved swiftly on Saturday, tearing down alleged illegal constructions in a dramatic show of authority on the sprawling campus against the backdrop of the state's BJP government acting against protesters belonging to the mothership of the saffron brigade.

The operation, led by the Nawabganj sub-divisional magistrate along with tehsil officials, revenue staff, and a heavy police contingent including personnel from Nagar Kotwali, involved the deployment of two bulldozers. Revenue officers said the demolition followed land surveys and document verification, which revealed "encroachments". The campus was placed under tight security, resembling a cantonment area.

Barabanki additional district magistrate Arun Singh said, “Our team conducted a survey where illegal construction was found. The action is based on that survey, and further details will be shared.”