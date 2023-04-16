By downgrading three parties, ECI may have spurred Oppn unity moves

Ahead of the general election the Election Commission of India scrapping the national party status of the TMC, NCP and the CPI and granting national party status to the AAP may play a significant role in the positioning of the three opposition parties.

The dethroned parties will have to struggle for a national footprint and will have to ally with national parties to get the desired seat and vote percentage to claim the status again.

Majeed Memon of the TMC said, "when the graph of a national political party drops down from the requisite standard to qualify the EC should not withdraw its status. Five years to come up once again should be given and only after that the status could be brought down if the party does not regain lost ground."

The BJP, the Congress, the CPI-M, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the National People's Party (NPP) and the Aam Aadmi Party are now the main national parties.

But insiders say that this will help to build an alliance and will lead to realignment of the parties in the general elections. Since the EC decision many meetings on opposition unity have taken place.