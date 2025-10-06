Bypolls in 7 states for 8 Assembly seats on 11 Nov, counting on 14 Nov

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that bypolls to eight Assembly segments across seven states will be held on 11 November, with counting of votes scheduled for 14 November.

The announcement came alongside the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir (Budgam and Nagrota), Rajasthan (Anta), Jharkhand (Ghatshila), Punjab (Tarn Taran), Mizoram (Dampa), Odisha (Nuapada), and Telangana (Jubilee Hills).

The bypolls will be held alongside the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases for 6 and 11 November.