Bypolls underway in six seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam

In West Bengal, the Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly polls, retained Bhabanipur and vacated Nandigram. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir retained Nowda after winning both constituencies.

The Nandigram contest includes candidates from the BJP, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction, the rival TMC faction and the Left, among others. In Rejinagar, the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC factions and Kabir's AJUP are among those in the fray.

In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are being held in Madurantakam and Dharapuram after the sitting AIADMK MLAs resigned and joined the ruling TVK. The contests are also being closely watched as a major electoral test for actor-politician Vijay's party.

In Puducherry, the Thattanchavady seat fell vacant after Chief Minister N. Rangasamy resigned from the constituency while retaining Mangalam following the Assembly elections.

The Election Commission has deployed EVMs and VVPATs across all polling stations. The commission had also completed a special revision of electoral rolls for the constituencies before the bypolls, with continuous updating allowed until the nomination deadline.

Campaigning for the six seats ended on Sunday, with parties making a final push ahead of polling. Results will be declared on 9 October.

With agency inputs