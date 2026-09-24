Calcutta HC pulls up EC over ‘envelope’ symbol for two Nandigram contestants

The ISF has challenged the ECI’s decision to replace its familiar ‘envelope’ symbol with ‘almirah’ for the Nandigram bypoll, while allotting ‘envelope’ to the Democratic Trinamool Congress.

The ECI says the ISF, being an unrecognised party, had no exclusive claim over the free symbol; critics argue the late change could confuse voters familiar with the ISF’s symbol.

Calcutta High Court has questioned why the ‘envelope’ was allotted when 183 other symbols were available, and sought an explanation from ECI.

The Election Commission of India's (ECI) allocation of the ‘envelope’ symbol to the newly named Democratic Trinamool Congress ahead of the 6 October Nandigram by-polls in West Bengal has come under scrutiny, with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which has used the symbol in previous elections including the recent Assembly polls, challenging the decision in Calcutta High Court.

The ISF has instead been allotted the ‘almirah’ symbol, while the Democratic Trinamool Congress, led by the rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction, has received ‘envelope’.

The dispute is not simply about whether the ISF has a legal claim over the symbol. The ECI has argued that the ISF is an unrecognised political party and that ‘envelope’ was a free symbol rather than one permanently reserved for the party. According to the Commission's counsel, the ISF had been allotted the symbol in earlier elections but that did not give it an exclusive claim.

The ISF and other Opposition parties, however, have questioned the timing and practical implications of the decision. Having campaigned under ‘envelope’ for years, the party argues that the symbol has become familiar among its supporters. Its sudden transfer to another party contesting the same by-poll, they contend, could create voter confusion.