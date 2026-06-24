Calcutta HC rejects Abhishek’s petition to fast-track hearing on foreign travel plea

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday declined Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee's request for an expedited hearing on his plea seeking permission to travel abroad for specialised ophthalmic treatment.

A single-judge bench of justice Saugata Bhattacharya rejected the application for a fast-track hearing, observing that there was no justification for giving the matter urgent consideration. The court said the petition would be heard in the normal course.

Banerjee, nephew of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had approached the high court on Tuesday seeking permission to travel overseas for treatment related to a serious eye injury he suffered in a road accident nearly a decade ago. Alongside the main petition, he also sought an urgent hearing, citing medical requirements.

However, justice Bhattacharya's bench made it clear that while the plea for overseas travel had been admitted, the request for an accelerated hearing would not be entertained.

The development comes against the backdrop of an ongoing probe into the MLA signature mismatch case, in which Banerjee was recently questioned twice by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police following directions from the high court.