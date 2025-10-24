Calcutta HC withdraws Suvendu Adhikari’s protection from future FIRs

In a significant judicial turn in West Bengal’s political landscape, the Calcutta High Court on Friday, 24 October, withdrew the special protection earlier granted to leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, which had shielded him from the registration of future FIRs without prior court approval.

The decision, delivered by justice Jay Sengupta, marks the end of a nearly two-year legal shield that Adhikari — a key BJP figure and chief rival of chief minister Mamata Banerjee — had enjoyed since December 2022.

That protection, granted by then-Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, had effectively barred the state police from lodging any new FIRs against Adhikari without the court’s consent, citing concerns of political vendetta. It had come alongside an interim stay on 26 FIRs already filed against him.