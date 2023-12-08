Can Ethics Committee procedure override natural justice? Cong MP Manish Tewari asks in Lok Sabha

A war of words erupted in the Lok Sabha on Friday between speaker Om Birla and Congress member Manish Tewari after the latter said all the members were sitting as judge and jury to decide the fate of a colleague. At this, Birla remarked that he was the speaker of the house and not a judge.

The argument ensued when Birla took the ethics committee report recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in an alleged cash for query charge for discussion in the House.

Speaking in favour of Moitra, Tewari said: "It's been 31 years since I started practicing law. But for the first time, I am standing to debate without going through the documents. It is shocking that at 12 noon we got the report, and we start discussing the same at 2.00 pm."

Citing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the house, Tewari said: "He (Chowdhury) truly said the heavens would not have fallen had we given three to four days to take cognizance of this report and then presented our opinions before the house, because it is going to make a decision on a very sensitive matter."