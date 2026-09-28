Case registered against five people over FB posts targeting K.C. Venugopal

A case has been registered against five people for allegedly posting defamatory and objectionable content on Facebook targeting AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, police said on Monday.

The case was registered by the Alappuzha Cyber Police following a complaint filed by advocate Johnson Abraham on Sunday night.

According to police, the accused allegedly published derogatory and objectionable posts targeting Venugopal on various dates between 11 May and 19 July. The posts were allegedly intended to create hatred and provoke a breach of public peace.