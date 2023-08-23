Cauvery, Mahadayi dispute: Considering all-party delegation to PM, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he is considering taking an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cauvery, Mahadayi river water utilisation dispute and the row over the commencement of the Mekedatu project.

Addressing an all-party meeting called to deliberate on the water dispute at Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after listening to the opinion of opposition leaders and MPs said that there will be no compromise on the issue of safeguarding the interest of the land, water, language and culture of the state.

"The responsibility to protect the interests of the state is on all of us. Let all parties strive together and I am seeking your (opposition) cooperation to take a delegation to PM Modi," Siddaramaiah asserted.