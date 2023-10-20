CBI never approached me in disproportionate assets case: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar on Friday refuted the CBI’s claim that 90 per cent of the investigation against him in the disproportionate assets case is complete, saying no CBI official has approached him till date with regard to the case.

On Thursday, 19 October, Karnataka High Court rejected Shivakumar's plea to quash the disproportionate assets case. “I will discuss the matter with my advocates,” Shivkumar said while speaking to media.

Saying that his case was handed over to the CBI by the previous BS Yediyurappa government owing to “political reasons”, the senior Congress leader added, “The advocate-general had clearly said this case can't be handed over to the CBI for a probe. This was not even taken to the speaker of the house, and Yediyurappa handed over the case to the CBI.”