CBI never approached me in disproportionate assets case: DK Shivakumar
Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar disputed the CBI's claim that 90% of the investigation in his disproportionate assets case is complete
Karnataka deputy chief minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar on Friday refuted the CBI’s claim that 90 per cent of the investigation against him in the disproportionate assets case is complete, saying no CBI official has approached him till date with regard to the case.
On Thursday, 19 October, Karnataka High Court rejected Shivakumar's plea to quash the disproportionate assets case. “I will discuss the matter with my advocates,” Shivkumar said while speaking to media.
Saying that his case was handed over to the CBI by the previous BS Yediyurappa government owing to “political reasons”, the senior Congress leader added, “The advocate-general had clearly said this case can't be handed over to the CBI for a probe. This was not even taken to the speaker of the house, and Yediyurappa handed over the case to the CBI.”
Asked about attacks on him by Opposition leaders, Shivakumar stated that he can’t "keep answering everybody". The court and its proceedings have to be respected. Even the media should not pay heed to them, he added.
The Karnataka HC also lifted the stay order issued on the CBI probe against him and asked the CBI to complete the probe in three months.
Reacting to it, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel had stated that Shivakumar would land up in Tihar Jail once again.
Shivakumar had replied that Kumarswamy and Kateel are not judges to send him to prison. The Congress party had maintained that Shivakumar’s family had been "tortured" every day owing to political reasons.
