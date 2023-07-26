CBI probing Bengal 'cash for school job transfer' angle in fresh case against Manik Bhattacharya

In a fresh case against Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing a new angle of alleged 'cash for school job transfer' angle against him.

Sources said that the fresh case has revealed twin routes of earning illegal money in the entire school recruitment case in West Bengal -- the first involved accepting cash against appointment of ineligible candidates depriving the eligible ones and the second was accepting money for ensuring posting for the selected candidates in their native districts.

On Tuesday, Calcutta High Court's single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered CBI to interrogate Bhattacharya in a similar case where a group of candidates were allegedly denied legitimate postings in their native district.