ECI says CCTV footage of 2024 Delhi LS polls destroyed; Congress claims ‘vote theft cover-up’

In a disclosure that has once again raised concerns about transparency in India’s electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Delhi High Court that all CCTV footage from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi has been destroyed.

The commission admitted that the recordings were no longer available with the seven district election officers (DEOs), as they had been erased under revised ECI guidelines issued on 30 May 2025 — barely a year after the polls.

The new rules require such data, including webcasting and polling station photographs, to be preserved for just 45 days, unless an election petition is filed.

The justification offered by the ECI — that the move was aimed at “preventing misuse of polling visuals” on social media — has only fueled public suspicion and sharp reaction from the Opposition that the Commission is shielding the ruling party from scrutiny rather than safeguarding the sanctity of elections.

Opposition called it an “attempt to erase evidence” of what they describe as a compromised electoral process.

“Modi and the Election Commission first steal votes and then delete the CCTV footage to destroy the evidence,” the Congress said in a post on X, calling the act part of a “vote theft system.”