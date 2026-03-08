Centre ‘harassing’ common people: Mamata Banerjee on cooking gas price hike

Amid the rising prices of domestic cooking fuel, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a fervent critique of the Union government, accusing it of causing undue hardship to ordinary citizens.

Speaking with characteristic passion, she said, “While we have always stood by the people at every level, the Union government and the BJP seem intent only on harassing them. The recent hike in gas prices will inevitably strain the lives of ordinary households. Today, the daughters and women of West Bengal will take to the streets in protest, draped in black sarees as a mark of their dissent.”

Addressing the occasion of International Women’s Day, she reflected that for her, every day is a celebration of women. “A society where girls and women are not empowered can never truly prosper. From the very beginning, the West Bengal government has introduced path-breaking programmes to ensure that women can thrive in every sphere of life,” she said in a social media statement.