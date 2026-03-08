Centre ‘harassing’ common people: Mamata Banerjee on cooking gas price hike
The recent hike in gas prices will inevitably strain the lives of ordinary households, says Bengal CM
Amid the rising prices of domestic cooking fuel, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a fervent critique of the Union government, accusing it of causing undue hardship to ordinary citizens.
Speaking with characteristic passion, she said, “While we have always stood by the people at every level, the Union government and the BJP seem intent only on harassing them. The recent hike in gas prices will inevitably strain the lives of ordinary households. Today, the daughters and women of West Bengal will take to the streets in protest, draped in black sarees as a mark of their dissent.”
Addressing the occasion of International Women’s Day, she reflected that for her, every day is a celebration of women. “A society where girls and women are not empowered can never truly prosper. From the very beginning, the West Bengal government has introduced path-breaking programmes to ensure that women can thrive in every sphere of life,” she said in a social media statement.
She highlighted an array of women-focused welfare and assistance schemes implemented over the past 15 years of the Trinamool Congress administration, underscoring the government’s commitment to female empowerment.
On the matter of safety, Banerjee claimed West Bengal leads the nation. “Even the Union government has acknowledged that Kolkata is the safest city in the country. To further strengthen this security, the Kolkata Police recently launched the ‘Pink Booth’ and all-women ‘SHINING’ mobile services, initiatives designed to help women feel secure even at night,” she added.
However, leaders of the West Bengal BJP unit dismissed these assertions, pointing to a grim reality. They highlighted the daily reports of heinous crimes, including rapes and murders, many allegedly involving individuals associated with the Trinamool Congress, challenging the chief minister’s portrayal of the state’s safety record.
The day thus reflected a dual narrative: one of celebration and empowerment championed by the state government, and another of sharp political contestation over women’s welfare and public safety.
With IANS inputs
