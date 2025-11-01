Centre neglects Kannada, imposes Hindi: CM Siddaramaiah
The chief minister warns that Kannada’s fading presence in education is eroding cultural confidence and creativity
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, 1 November, marked Rajyotsava Day with a fiery rebuke of the Centre, accusing it of showing “step-motherly treatment” to the state and systematically neglecting the Kannada language in favour of Hindi.
Speaking at the statehood day celebrations in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah struck a tone both defiant and impassioned — urging Kannadigas to rise in defence of their language, culture, and rightful share of national resources.
“The federal government continues to impose Hindi while turning its back on Kannada,” he declared, alleging that funds flow freely for the promotion of Hindi and Sanskrit, even as other Indian languages — including Kannada — languish in neglect. “Injustice is being done to our classical language by denying it the resources it deserves. We must stand united against all who are anti-Kannada.”
Lamenting what he called a deep economic disparity, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka contributes nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore in revenue to the Union government but receives only a “paltry return.” This, he said, symbolised the larger pattern of disregard for southern states within the federal framework.
The chief minister also voiced concern over the waning presence of Kannada in education, warning that linguistic neglect was eroding cultural confidence and intellectual creativity. “Children of developed nations think, learn, and dream in their mother tongue — but here, English and Hindi are weakening the talent of our children,” he said, calling for legislative measures to make Kannada the primary medium of instruction.
As Karnataka celebrated its founding, Siddaramaiah’s words carried the weight of both nostalgia and urgency — a reminder that the state’s fight for linguistic pride and fiscal justice remains unfinished.
With PTI inputs
