Centre neglects Kannada, imposes Hindi: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, 1 November, marked Rajyotsava Day with a fiery rebuke of the Centre, accusing it of showing “step-motherly treatment” to the state and systematically neglecting the Kannada language in favour of Hindi.

Speaking at the statehood day celebrations in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah struck a tone both defiant and impassioned — urging Kannadigas to rise in defence of their language, culture, and rightful share of national resources.

“The federal government continues to impose Hindi while turning its back on Kannada,” he declared, alleging that funds flow freely for the promotion of Hindi and Sanskrit, even as other Indian languages — including Kannada — languish in neglect. “Injustice is being done to our classical language by denying it the resources it deserves. We must stand united against all who are anti-Kannada.”