Centre pushing Matuas into uncertainty over citizenship: Mamata Banerjee

“Through SIR, they are deliberately being excluded from the voters’ list. Those who have been citizens of this country for generations, whose votes elect governments, are now being made to face uncertainty in the name of granting them ‘citizenship’ again,” she said, portraying the move as both unjust and deeply unsettling for the community.

Banerjee asserted that her government would firmly oppose any attempt to undermine the rights and dignity of the Matua people.

“This injustice will not be accepted. Our struggle will continue against attempts to snatch away the rights of my Matua brothers and sisters and the people of Bengal. We will not allow any harm to come to the people of Bengal,” she said.

In a more personal note, the chief minister recalled her close bond with Baroma, describing it as both spiritual and deeply emotional. She said she had received “motherly affection” from the revered leader, whose influence continues to resonate within the Matua community.

Offering her tributes, Banerjee said the ideals of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur had long shaped the social and spiritual ethos of the community. She noted that the Matua Mahasangha had played a crucial role in Bengal’s history of social reform and renaissance.

“Baroma nurtured these ideals throughout her life. Under her leadership, the Matua Mahasangha was established as a pillar of social equality and fraternity,” Banerjee said.

The chief minister also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by her government for the welfare of the community, including the formation of the Matua Development Board and the establishment of Harichand-Guruchand University at Thakurnagar in North 24-Parganas.

The Matua community, many of whose members trace their roots to migrants from present-day Bangladesh, holds significant political influence in several districts of West Bengal. Banerjee’s remarks once again brought the spotlight onto the sensitive intersection of citizenship, identity, and electoral politics in the state.

With PTI inputs