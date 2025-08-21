Power grab without accountability: Abhishek on Centre’s amendment Bills

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general-secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday sharply criticised the BJP-led Centre for introducing the Constitution Amendment Bill, calling it an attempt to retain power without accountability.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee alleged that the government was using the Bill to divert attention from its failure to implement the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which, he noted, has “hit roadblocks in the Supreme Court”.

"The intention behind moving the Bills was to enable the BJP to retain power, money and control over the nation, but without shouldering accountability. It is a deadly combination. That's why they will never include the accountability clause we ask for in the Bills. The people of India have successfully stopped them from going through," he said.

On Wednesday, Union Home minister Amit Shah introduced three Bills in the Lok Sabha — the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposes the removal of any Central or state minister facing corruption or serious offence charges if they have been in detention for at least 30 days, or if the offence carries a minimum jail term of five years, even without a conviction.