Centre spent Rs 2,586 crore on PM Modi publicity since 2020, RTI reveals

The Centre has spent Rs 2,586 crore on advertisements promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi across various media platforms since 2020, according to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale.

The data, released by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on 16 June, details expenditure on advertisements across print, television, radio, digital media, social media and outdoor campaigns between 2020-21 and 2025-26.

According to the RTI reply, the government spent nearly Rs 796 crore on print advertisements during the period. Expenditure on television and radio advertisements stood at around Rs 936 crore, while outdoor publicity, including hoardings and billboards, accounted for Rs 583.97 crore.

The data also points to a sharp increase in outdoor advertising expenditure. While the government spent Rs 32.76 crore on outdoor advertisements in 2022-23, the figure jumped to Rs 162.21 crore in 2023-24.

Spending on digital and social media campaigns witnessed a significant rise as well. Expenditure under the "new media" category increased from Rs 14 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 131.35 crore in 2025-26.