Centre’s move to rename MGNREGA draws sharp Congress criticism

The Congress on Saturday questioned the Union government's decision to rename the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), asking what necessitated dropping Mahatma Gandhi’s name from a flagship rural employment programme.

The criticism came a day after the Union Cabinet approved a Bill to rename the scheme and increase the guaranteed work days. According to sources, the programme will now be called the Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna, with the number of work days proposed to rise from 100 to 125.

Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh called the government a “master” at renaming schemes and laws.

“They renamed the Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and the rural LPG distribution programme to Ujjwala. They are experts in re-packaging and branding,” he told PTI.

Ramesh questioned the rationale behind altering the name of the employment guarantee law.

“They hate Pandit Nehru but it seems they also hate Mahatma Gandhi. What is wrong with the name Mahatma Gandhi?” he said.