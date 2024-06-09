Chandrababu in revival mode, again

Hailed as kingmaker of the United Front coalition government in 1996, N. Chandrababu Naidu, then chief minister of an undivided Andhra Pradesh, famously said he had been offered the prime minister’s post but had declined it. Serving his home state remained his top priority, he’d said. Nearly three decades later, in a political career that saw him flirting with both the BJP and Congress, Naidu has again emerged as kingmaker to decide the destiny of NDA 3.0.

All eyes are on Naidu as his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has emerged the largest ally of the NDA with 16 Lok Sabha seats. It is believed that Naidu, an astute strategist, might give Modi a lesson or two in politics by consensus. Will Naidu (74), three-time chief minister, move to the Centre if the post of deputy PM comes his way? Will he find himself playing a transformative role in shaping the policies of the Central government while downsizing the Modi–Shah combine?

A source close to Naidu ruled out such a possibility: “Remember, his party has got a massive mandate from the people of Andhra (the TDP has won 135 of 175 seats in the assembly). His priority will be to revive the state’s economy and complete his dream project of building the capital city of Amaravati.”

Naidu is likely to be made the NDA convenor, a post that involves rebranding and scouting for new allies. The skills that he displayed in bringing together 13 parties to form the United Front in 1996 could come in handy.

The TDP is reportedly seeking the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, a bargain reminiscent of 1998, when Naidu’s party extended much-needed support to the Vajpayee government in return for its nominee G.M.C. Balayogi being made Speaker. With 29 seats, his TDP was the BJP’s biggest ally from 1999-2004 as well. The regional party’s wish list this time includes 10 cabinet berths and liberal financial assistance to the state.