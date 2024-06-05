Drama in Delhi: TDP pushing for various ministries, Speaker's post, claims report

With 16 Lok Sabha MPs in its kitty, N. Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has emerged as kingmaker with the BJP failing to secure a majority on its own to form the government at the Centre.

According to India Today, the TDP is negotiating for key portfolios, including health, rural development, and transport. Sources suggest that Naidu may also seek the Speaker's post owing to concerns that the BJP could attempt to split his party.

Additionally, the TDP is also reportedly pushing for control over agriculture, Jal Shakti, IT, and a minister of state position in finance, totalling five or six portfolios. Alongside the TDP, the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) is also seeking a greater role in the new government. Some JD(U) leaders, as reported by Aaj Tak, are actually advocating for Nitish Kumar to be the next prime minister.

It is worth mentioning here that TDP and JDU, both part of the NDA, have become pivotal with their combined 28 MPs. Furthermore, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena add another 12 seats to the NDA's tally.

With the BJP securing only 240 seats, 32 short of the majority mark, it will need the support of these allies to form a stable government.

Contrary to the Aaj Tak report, however, JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi claimed that his party has no immediate demands and emphasised that Nitish Kumar will remain steadfast with the NDA.

Interestingly, Nitish Kumar, who is often called paltu chacha (uncle flipflop) by detractors, was seen seated next to Tejashwi Yadav on a plane en route to Delhi.