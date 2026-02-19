Shivaji Maharaj symbol of bravery, foresight and just leadership: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered heartfelt tributes, saying the nation bows in reverence to a visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker and champion of Swarajya. In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister said Shivaji Maharaj was not merely a historical figure but a source of spiritual and moral inspiration.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name. For us, he is a deity worthy of worship. He established Swaraj and embraced good governance. His life impacts us in many ways,” Modi said, adding that his courage, governance model and spirit of justice and self-respect continue to guide generations.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed annually on 19 February to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire. Revered as a brilliant military strategist and administrator, Shivaji led several successful campaigns against Mughal forces and was formally crowned as Chhatrapati in 1674.

The day is marked with pride and devotion across the country, particularly in Maharashtra, with cultural programmes, processions and tributes. This year marks the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king.

Shivaji Jayanti is observed twice annually according to different calendars. While the Gregorian calendar records his birth date as 19 February, the Hindu calendar places it on the third day of the month of Phalgun.

With IANS inputs