Chhattisgarh Congress chief attacks BJP govt over crimes against women

Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij claimed that the BJP government is "sleeping peacefully" despite "increasing" incidents crime against women in the state.

He said that the Congress' women cell will stage a protest in Raipur on 10 September against the "rising" crimes against women and the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The state Congress chief accused the BJP-led state government of protecting criminals and making the police ineffective.

About Article 370, Baij said that only time will tell whether the Jammu and Kashmir's special status will be restored or not. "But the BJP is very scared about the Jammu and Kashmir (Assembly) elections," he added.

The Congress leader also hit out at the BJP on the issue of terrorism in J&K. "Even though the BJP talks about eliminating terrorism, terrorism is still growing in Jammu and Kashmir, and there was a bomb blast right after Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi took the oath for his third term," he said.