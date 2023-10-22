Chhattisgarh: Congress releases 3rd list with 7 candidates for assembly election

The Congress on Sunday released another list of seven candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly poll.

Ambica Singh Deo, the granddaughter of the erstwhile king of Koriya, Ramanuj Pratap Singh, has been fielded by the party from the Baikunthpur assembly constituency which she currently represents.

The list was issued by the Congress' Central Election Committee for the upcoming assembly election in Chhattisgarh, according to an official communication from the party.

Chaturi Nand has been fielded from Saraipali, reserved for Scheduled Caste, while Rashmi Chandrakar has been fielded from Mahasamund.

According to the third list of candidates, the party has fielded Sandeep Sahu from the Kasdol Seat and Kuldeep Juneja from Raipur City North.

Ambika Markam has been fielded from Sihawa, reserved for Scheduled Tribe, and Omkar Sahu from the Dhamtari Assembly constituency.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly election will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.