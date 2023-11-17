Chhattisgarh polls: CM Baghel urges people to vote in large numbers

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to come out in large numbers as voting for the second phase of the state assembly elections on 70 seats began on Friday morning under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Baghel exuded confidence that the Congress would retain the state, winning more than 75 of the 90 seats.

Baghel asserted that though he has been projected as the face of Congress in Chhattisgarh, the party high command will decide who the CM will be if they are voted to power.

“The second phase of the assembly election on 70 seats is underway today and people must participate in this festival of democracy. Considering the welfare of farmers, youths, women and labourers, people must come out of their homes and reach polling stations to exercise their franchise in large numbers,” he said.