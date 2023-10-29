Chhattisgarh: Rahul promises hike in health benefits for the poor, incentives for landless labourers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised free treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakh to the poor people under an existing health assistance scheme in Chhattisgarh if his party retains power in the state.

Addressing an election rally at the Rajnandgaon district headquarters in the poll-bound state, Gandhi also promised that agricultural landless labourers (in rural areas) will be given Rs 10,000 per year in place of the existing Rs 7,000.

Caste census will be conducted in the country if the Congress is voted to power at the Centre, Gandhi said.

After Gandhi's address, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on his 'X' handle, "Our Guarantee: Under Dr. Khubchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme, the poor will get free treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakh in place of existing Rs 5 lakh, while others will get up to Rs 5 lakh in place of the existing Rs 50,000 (if Congress retains power in the state)."