"China snatched 2000 sq km, PM why so much fear?" Rahul attacks Centre over China's renaming of places in AP

The Congress took strong objection on Tuesday to China renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh and said it is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clean chit" to the neighbouring country and his "eloquent silence" on Chinese actions at the border.

In a tweet in Hindi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that, "China has snatched 2000 sq km of land, they are changing names of places...Prime Minister is silent, no answer! Prime Minister, why so much fear?"