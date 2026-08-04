Churning out reels not enough to please youth, they need jobs: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government, accusing it of failing to address what it described as a deepening employment crisis gripping India’s youth. The Opposition party alleged that flawed economic policies and a lack of job creation have left millions struggling for opportunities, while the government remains focused on image-building rather than solutions.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the country’s job market was facing a serious downturn, citing a decline in fresh hiring by some of India’s largest listed companies. Sharing a media report on X, Ramesh said the slowdown in recruitment was evidence of the wider challenges confronting young job seekers.

According to the report cited by the Congress leader, new hiring among major companies in the Sensex-30 index has slowed significantly, with recruitment by 11 large firms falling during the 2025-26 financial year compared with 2023-24.

"What we have been saying repeatedly is proving to be true. The Modi government has inflicted deep damage on the country's economy, and its most severe fallout has been on the youth," Ramesh said in a post on X.