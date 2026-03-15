Clashes erupt in Kolkata ahead of Modi rally; eight police personnel injured

Tension gripped central Kolkata on Saturday as violent clashes broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barely half an hour before a massive rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground.

The skirmish left eight police personnel and a BJP leader injured, officials said, adding that the situation was eventually brought under control after a heavy police deployment.

The unrest unfolded roughly five kilometres from the rally venue, as groups of BJP supporters were making their way toward the meeting that marked the culmination of the party’s statewide ‘Parivartan Yatra’, organised ahead of the next West Bengal assembly elections.

Amid the chaos, allegations surfaced that stones were hurled at the residence of West Bengal minister Shashi Panja in the Girish Park area. Addressing reporters later in the day, Panja — flanked by fellow minister Bratya Basu and Saayoni Ghosh, MP of the TMC — claimed she was struck in the abdomen by bricks thrown from outside her house. Several party supporters and members of her office staff were also injured, she said, alleging that the attackers had intended to kill her.

Panja questioned the BJP’s narrative of political change. “Is this the BJP’s idea of ‘Parivartan’ — to attack a woman minister and target the residence of veteran leader late Ajit Panja?” she asked, while Basu described the incident as unprecedented in independent India.