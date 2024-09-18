Clear conspiracy with knowledge of PM Modi, Shah: Cong on attacks on Rahul

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the recent statements by leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting Rahul Gandhi were part of a "clear conspiracy" under the knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, as it questioned their silence on the matter.

The Opposition party said the BJP has a moral responsibility to take action against such statements and warned that if action is not taken, its workers can also go to the BJP MPs and ministers' houses and "do the same". This was a reference to the protest by BJP leaders outside the official Gandhi residence at 10, Janpath over Gandhi's remarks in the US.

The party also alleged that this government is "inciting hatred" and violence against the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, which is a tragedy not only for the ruling party but for Indian democracy itself.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi along with senior party leader and advocate Abhishek Singhvi, Congress general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said in the last 15 days, "we are witnessing a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi".

"These statements pose a life threat to Rahul Gandhi. One week is over, we expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah will come forward to correct these people and ask them to apologise. This is what we expect in a democracy," Venugopal said.