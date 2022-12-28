CM Gehlot accuses BJP, RSS of weakening democracy, Constitution

Accusing the BJP and the RSS of weakening democracy and the Constitution, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Congress' fight will continue against their policies and programmes.

Talking to reporters on the Congress' foundation day, Gehlot said the party has come a long way since its foundation and whether it is in power or not, it is firm on its policies and programmes.

"Rahul Gandhi said our fight is against policies and programmes of RSS and BJP. It will continue. We are capable of protecting the Constitution. They are destroying the Constitution and weakening the roots of democracy and the country will not tolerate it,” he said.

Referring to Mallikarjun Kharge becoming the new president of the party, Gehlot said, "For the first time in 50 years, a person from the Dalit class has become the president of our party. An atmosphere has been created in the country.” He asked the party leaders and workers to work together.