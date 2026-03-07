‘CM should come’: President Murmu flags protocol lapse at Santhal Conference in Darjeeling

Droupadi Murmu, President of India, on Saturday voiced disappointment with the Government of West Bengal for what she described as a failure to follow the customary protocol during her visit to the Darjeeling district.

Speaking at an event connected to the International Santhal Conference, the President also expressed concern over the absence of ministers from the state government during the programme.

She remarked that when the President visits a region, it is customary for the Chief Minister and other senior members of the state government to be present. Referring to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Murmu said she was unsure why the established protocol had not been followed.