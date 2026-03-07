‘CM should come’: President Murmu flags protocol lapse at Santhal Conference in Darjeeling
Raises concerns over absence of state ministers and change of venue for International Santhal Conference
Droupadi Murmu, President of India, on Saturday voiced disappointment with the Government of West Bengal for what she described as a failure to follow the customary protocol during her visit to the Darjeeling district.
Speaking at an event connected to the International Santhal Conference, the President also expressed concern over the absence of ministers from the state government during the programme.
She remarked that when the President visits a region, it is customary for the Chief Minister and other senior members of the state government to be present. Referring to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Murmu said she was unsure why the established protocol had not been followed.
“I am also a daughter of Bengal, and Mamata Didi is like my younger sister,” the President said, adding that she did not know whether any misunderstanding had led to the situation.
Murmu also questioned the state administration’s decision to shift the venue of the conference. The event had originally been scheduled to take place at Bidhannagar but was later moved to Gossainpur on the outskirts of Siliguri.
According to the state authorities, the change was made due to concerns about congestion at the earlier venue.
However, the President suggested that the original site had ample space and might have allowed more people to attend the programme. She also expressed concern that the shift had made it difficult for many members of the tribal community to participate.
Murmu said the programme’s new location limited accessibility for attendees and questioned the decision to prevent the gathering from being held at the initially proposed site.
With PTI inputs
