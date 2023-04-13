Completely with him: Kejriwal lauds Nitish Kumar's efforts to forge opposition unity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lauded his Bihar counterpart and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's efforts to bring all opposition parties together and extended his "complete support" for the cause.

Interacting with reporters after a meeting with Kumar at his residence here, Kejriwal said, "The country is passing through a very difficult time. This is perhaps the most corrupt government at the Centre since Independence." The situation is such that the common people are finding it extremely hard to meet their family expenditures, the AAP national convener said.

"So, it is extremely necessary that the entire opposition and the country come together and change the government at the Centre," Kejriwal said, adding that the Union government should be such that frees people of their problems and take the country on the path of development.

"Nitish ji is making efforts towards uniting everyone and the opposition parties," Kejriwal said.

Lauding the Bihar chief minister's efforts, he said, "I am completely with him." Bihar CM Kumar was accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during the meeting with Kejriwal in the national capital.