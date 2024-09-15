Concerted effort in last 10 years to erode democratic structures: Kharge

Asserting that 2024 is a watershed year for India's democracy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, 15 September, said 140 crore Indians gave a verdict which believed in our long-standing institutions, painstakingly built by the makers of our nation.

He also alleged that in the past 10 years, there has been a concerted effort to erode democratic structures, bulldoze institutions and hurt the integrity of our systems.

Kharge quoted India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru as saying, "Democracy is the best form of government. It allows people to have a say in how they are governed and to hold their leaders accountable."