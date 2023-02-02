Confusion continues in oppn AIADMK camps as BJP delays decision on support

Confusion continues to prevail among the AIADMK factions on whom the BJP would support in the February 27 Erode East by-poll.



Though the BJP could have ended the suspense much earlier, its decision to wait till the AIADMK factions arrive at a consensus had only spilt the faction war to an all-time low with both K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam announcing their respective candidates - K S Thennarasu and Senthil Murugan - on Wednesday. Both the factions are contending for the party's Two Leaves symbol now.



Asked if both the AIADMK camps were attempting to pressure the BJP to support their respective candidate, Panneerselvam said there was time till February 7, the last date for filing of nominations, for the BJP to respond.

"You can't force a party to support. We didn't get the official confirmation yet from the BJP leaders," Pannneerselvam said.