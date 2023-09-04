Cong appoints Arun Yadav, two others to MP assembly polls screening committee

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress on Monday 4 September announced the appointment of additional members as special invitees to the screening committee.

In an official note, Congress said, "Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved for appointing additional members as the Special Invitees of Screening Committee for the ensuing Madhya Pradesh assembly elections-2023 with immediate effect."

The party has now included Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachauri and Ajay Singh Rahul as the special invitees to the screening committee.

On 2 August, the Congress had named Jitendra Singh as chairman of the screening committee for Madhya Pradesh, with Ajay Kumar Lallu and Saptagiri Ulaka as its members.