Congress asks EC to launch inquiry into charges of bribing voters in Karnataka

The Congress asked the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday to conduct an inquiry into charges of bribing voters in Karnataka in the run-up to the state Assembly polls and ensure fairness in the electoral process.

A delegation of Congress leaders met EC officials and demanded a thorough investigation into charges that seek to "decimate the electoral process" and "hijack democracy" by offering bribes.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also gave a representation to the EC against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Katil and the saffron party's MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for allegedly offering bribes for votes in the upcoming Assembly polls.

He said on January 22, former Karnataka minister Jarkiholi announced in Belagavi that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would pay every voter in the upcoming state election.

Surjewala said the announcement was caught on camera and the Congress presented the video footage to the EC as evidence.