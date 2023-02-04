Cong forms panels for party's 85th plenary session to be held in Chhattisgarh from February 24-26

The Congress formed an organising committee on Friday for its three-day 85th plenary session to be held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur from February 24 to 26, with treasurer Pawan Bansal as its chairman and the three party chief ministers as special invitees.

The party also constituted a reception committee headed by Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam, with state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as its co-chairman.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar has been appointed as the convenor of the organising committee.

Top party leaders from across the country will participate in the three-day mega conclave, where all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates would ratify the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Congress president has constituted the organising committee and the reception committee for the 85th plenary session of the Indian National Congress, to be held from 24th to 26th February, 2023, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with immediate effect," said a statement issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.