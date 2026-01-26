Cong hits out at BJP after Vijay Shah hoists Tricolour despite court rap over remarks on Sofiya Qureshi
Opposition questions CM’s silence as minister faces possible prosecution over comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
The Congress on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh after minister Vijay Shah hoisted the national flag at a Republic Day function despite being censured by courts for derogatory remarks against Indian Army officer Sofiya Qureshi.
The controversy comes days after the Supreme Court of India, on 19 January, directed the Mohan Yadav government to take a decision within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute Shah. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had reprimanded the minister for using “derogatory” and “indecent” language against the Army officer and ordered registration of an FIR.
Shah, who holds the portfolios of Tribal Affairs, Public Asset Management and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, hoisted the Tricolour at the official Republic Day parade in his home district of Khandwa.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said allowing Shah to perform a ceremonial constitutional duty amounted to undermining democratic values.
“Shah should have been removed from his ministerial post immediately after the Supreme Court’s directive. Instead, the BJP made him hoist the flag on Republic Day. This challenges the Constitution and raises serious questions about the functioning of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav,” Patwari said.
Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar echoed the criticism, alleging that the ruling party’s response was merely cosmetic.
“The BJP has become shameless. Whatever action it claims to have taken against Vijay Shah is only a formality. Because of the state government’s inaction, the Supreme Court and High Court are repeatedly forced to take suo motu cognisance,” Singhar told reporters in Bhopal.
Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda declined to comment on the opposition’s attack, saying the focus should remain on Republic Day celebrations.
BJP state media cell in-charge Ashish Agrawal defended Shah, arguing that the matter was sub judice. “The issue is already before the court and the government is acting as per judicial directions. Action cannot be dictated by the Congress,” he said.
When reporters in Khandwa sought Shah’s response to the criticism, he walked away after extending Republic Day greetings.
The controversy stems from remarks allegedly made by Shah at a public event in Raikunda village of Indore district on 12 May 2025 during a ‘Halma’ programme, a tribal tradition of collective community labour. A video of the speech, which went viral, showed Shah making objectionable comments against Colonel Qureshi, who had gained national prominence alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.
Following the High Court’s suo motu intervention, police registered an FIR against Shah under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to acts endangering the sovereignty and unity of India and disturbing communal harmony.
Shah later expressed regret, saying he respected Colonel Qureshi “more than his own sister”. However, on 28 July 2025, the Supreme Court pulled him up for failing to place a formal public apology on record, remarking that he was “testing the court’s patience” and casting doubt on his bona fides.
The Congress has maintained that until the legal process is concluded, Shah should not be allowed to occupy a ministerial post or perform high-profile constitutional functions.
