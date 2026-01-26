Cong hits out at BJP after Vijay Shah hoists Tricolour despite court rap over remarks on Sofiya Qureshi

The Congress on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh after minister Vijay Shah hoisted the national flag at a Republic Day function despite being censured by courts for derogatory remarks against Indian Army officer Sofiya Qureshi.

The controversy comes days after the Supreme Court of India, on 19 January, directed the Mohan Yadav government to take a decision within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute Shah. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had reprimanded the minister for using “derogatory” and “indecent” language against the Army officer and ordered registration of an FIR.

Shah, who holds the portfolios of Tribal Affairs, Public Asset Management and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, hoisted the Tricolour at the official Republic Day parade in his home district of Khandwa.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said allowing Shah to perform a ceremonial constitutional duty amounted to undermining democratic values.

“Shah should have been removed from his ministerial post immediately after the Supreme Court’s directive. Instead, the BJP made him hoist the flag on Republic Day. This challenges the Constitution and raises serious questions about the functioning of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav,” Patwari said.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar echoed the criticism, alleging that the ruling party’s response was merely cosmetic.

“The BJP has become shameless. Whatever action it claims to have taken against Vijay Shah is only a formality. Because of the state government’s inaction, the Supreme Court and High Court are repeatedly forced to take suo motu cognisance,” Singhar told reporters in Bhopal.