Cong poses series of questions to govt on Adani issue

The Congress asked the government on Saturday if it is prudent from a national security perspective for a firm facing serious accusations of money laundering to be allowed to dominate a strategic sector like ports.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in his series of "Hum Adanike Hain Kaun" questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said these queries relate to industrialist Gautam Adani's rapidly expanding monopoly in the ports sector.

"Even though it is a Saturday here is HAHK (Hum Adanike Hain Kaun)-7. 'Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji'," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

He said the Adani Group controls 13 ports and terminals that represent 30 per cent of India's ports capacity and 40 per cent of the total container volume. "It is no surprise that this growth trajectory has accelerated since 2014," the former Union minister added.

He said in addition to the Mundra port in Gujarat, recent acquisitions of the business group include the Dhamra port in Odisha (2015), the Kattupalli port in Tamil Nadu (2018), the Krishnapatnam (2020) and Gangavaram (2021) ports in Andhra Pradesh and the Dighi port in Maharashtra (2021).