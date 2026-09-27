Cong questions Gyanesh Kumar’s credibility after Kerala ex-chief secy’s BJP ticket claim

Congress has cited former Kerala chief secretary Jiji Thomson’s allegation that CEC Gyanesh Kumar suggested he contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket

Thomson says the conversation took place in 2016, when both were in government service, and that he declined the suggestion

Congress has questioned Kumar’s impartiality as the head of the Election Commission; Kumar has not publicly responded to the allegation so far

The Congress has questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s impartiality after former Kerala chief secretary Jiji Thomson alleged that Kumar suggested he contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Pathanamthitta on a BJP ticket while the two were serving government officials.

Thomson, who retired as Kerala chief secretary in 2016, said the conversation took place while he and Kumar were travelling together on a flight to Delhi. According to Thomson, Kumar asked him about his plans after retirement before suggesting that he contest the Lok Sabha election for the BJP.

“I was serving as the Kerala Chief Secretary then. We were together on a flight. He was waxing eloquent about Prime Minister Modi and openly asked me if I was interested in contesting as a BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta in the 2019 general elections. He was very persuasive, but I promptly declined it,” Thomson was quoted as saying.

In another account, Thomson said Kumar had told him that he could become a Union minister if he won the election. Thomson said he was surprised by the suggestion and declined it as he had no interest in entering electoral politics.