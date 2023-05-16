Cong slams PM Modi over 'Rozgar Melas'

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged lack of employment opportunities and accused him of "destroying" governance by "personalising" it and taking it to "new lows" through his "Rozgar Melas".

The Opposition party also claimed that the job-seeking youth in this country know it is the prime minister who has "destroyed" lakhs and lakhs of jobs.

The Congress' attack came over Modi giving away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at a 'Rozgar Mela' on Tuesday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Modi ji who promised to provide 2 crore jobs annually, in 9 years, has shattered the dreams of 18 crore youth so far. 30 lakh posts are vacant in government departments, but today an event has been organised to distribute only 71,000 recruitment letters!" The Congress party will give a befitting reply to the "betrayal" of the youth, he said.