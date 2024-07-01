Congress accuses BJP of misrepresenting Hindu ideology, attacking Constitution

Addressing a press conference in Delhi shortly after Rahul Gandhi's emphatic speech in Parliament, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticised the BJP on Monday, accusing the ruling party of misappropriating Hindu ideology.

Khera questioned, "Will some dwarf people take over the huge ideology of Hindus and make it their own size? We thought that we had come out to protect democracy and the Constitution.

"Now you will not be able to hide behind your pseudo-patriotism and pseudo-Hindutva. Come to the front : answer on NEET, reply to Agniveers, reply to the women, respond to the farmers, answer this country," added Khera.