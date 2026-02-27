Congress alleges BJP vendetta after Kejriwal, Sisodia cleared in excise case

The Congress on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party after a Delhi court discharged former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise policy corruption case.

The Rouse Avenue Court refused to frame charges against Kejriwal, Sisodia and other accused in connection with the now-withdrawn 2021–22 liquor policy. Allowing their discharge applications, the court held that the investigation had not produced sufficient evidence to proceed and that no criminal conspiracy or other offence was made out.

Reacting to the order, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party share a tacit political understanding and act in ways that suit their mutual interests.

In a post on X, Khera claimed that cases against the BJP’s “convenient allies” in the AAP would quietly fade ahead of elections in states such as Gujarat and Punjab. He described what he termed a pattern of using investigative agencies as political tools, accusing the ruling party of practising “vendetta as governance”.