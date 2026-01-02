Modi govt betraying soldiers, ECHS near collapse: Congress

The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, accusing it of dismantling institutional support systems for the armed forces despite projecting itself as a champion of nationalism and military welfare.

The party alleged that the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), a flagship healthcare programme for veterans, is on the brink of collapse owing to chronic underfunding and administrative neglect.

Raising the issue, Col Rohit Chaudhry (retd), head of the Congress’ ex-servicemen department, said the Centre must allocate at least Rs 14,000 crore annually to sustain the scheme, warning that the existing shortfall is pushing thousands of veterans into uncertainty.

“Soldiers serve the nation with the assurance that the government will stand by them after retirement. That trust is being betrayed today,” Chaudhry said. “ECHS was launched in 2003 as a cashless, capless healthcare scheme. Today, it is neither fully cashless nor reliable.”