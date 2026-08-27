Congress accuses govt of Rs 36,000-crore sugar scam to benefit hoarders

Amid a sharp rise in sugar prices ahead of the festive season, the Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of facilitating what it termed a Rs 36,000-crore sugar scam by allowing hoarders and black-marketeers to profit at the expense of consumers.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress general-secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government knew of a possible sugar shortage in April but failed to act, resulting in prices rising from around Rs 40 to Rs 75 per kg.

Surjewala said the country was expected to consume around 12 million tonnes of sugar between August and November. If consumers were made to pay an additional Rs 30 per kg, he said, the resulting burden would be around Rs 36,000 crore.

"When people celebrate Dussehra and Diwali, they will face the brunt of the price rise of sugar this year and shell out more from their pockets. The 12 million tonnes of sugar will amount to Rs 36,000 crore, which will directly benefit hoarders and black-marketeers. What could be a bigger example of collusion with those in power?" he alleged.