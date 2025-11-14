Congress accuses Modi of ‘distorting’ Nehru’s legacy on his 136th birth anniversary
Kharge calls Nehru’s legacy a “timeless beacon” guiding India’s ideals of freedom, democracy, secularism and scientific temper
The Congress on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Jawaharlal Nehru’s immeasurable contributions to the making of modern India are being “denied, denigrated, distorted, and demonised”.
The party asserted that India’s first prime minister “must and will survive this assault on his legacy”.
The remarks came as Congress leaders marked Nehru’s 136th birth anniversary, observed on 14 November. Born in 1889 in Allahabad, Nehru was a central figure in the freedom struggle and served as India’s first prime minister until his death on 27 May 1964.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi offered floral tributes at Nehru’s memorial at Shanti Van in Delhi.
Kharge praised Nehru’s role in shaping the Republic, describing his legacy as a “timeless beacon” that illuminates the idea of India and its core values — freedom, democracy, secularism, and scientific temper. In a post on X, he added, “His vision continues to inspire our conscience and shape our collective actions,” extending Children’s Day greetings to the nation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Nehru laid the foundations of India’s constitutional and democratic ethos through his “visionary and fearless leadership.” In a post in Hindi, he called Nehru “Hind ke Jawahar”, noting that his ideals continue to inspire generations.
"His ideals and values continue to be a source of inspiration for us even today. Respectful salutations to 'Hind ke Jawahar' on his birth anniversary," Rahul Gandhi said in his post n Hindi on X.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh mounted the strongest attack, accusing the Modi government of systematically attempting to erase Nehru from the nation’s 20th-century history.
“Those who are hellbent on erasing him are only reflecting their own deep insecurities and complexes,” he posted on X. Ramesh noted that when Nehru turned 60 in 1949, an Abhinandan Granth with introductions by C. Rajagopalachari and Sardar Patel was presented to him — a testament, he said, to Nehru’s intellectual stature and global resonance.
Ramesh added that the first phase of the digital archive of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (nehruarchive.in) is expected to go live in the coming days, calling it a “great beginning.”
From its official handle, the Congress hailed Nehru as the “visionary architect of modern India,” saying his ideals of democracy, secularism, and scientific temper continue to guide the nation’s progress.
The allegations by the Congress come amid ongoing political sparring over historical narratives, with Nehru’s legacy frequently at the centre of contemporary ideological battles.
With PTI inputs
