Congress accuses Modi of ‘distorting’ Nehru’s legacy on his 136th birth anniversary

The Congress on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Jawaharlal Nehru’s immeasurable contributions to the making of modern India are being “denied, denigrated, distorted, and demonised”.

The party asserted that India’s first prime minister “must and will survive this assault on his legacy”.

The remarks came as Congress leaders marked Nehru’s 136th birth anniversary, observed on 14 November. Born in 1889 in Allahabad, Nehru was a central figure in the freedom struggle and served as India’s first prime minister until his death on 27 May 1964.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi offered floral tributes at Nehru’s memorial at Shanti Van in Delhi.

Kharge praised Nehru’s role in shaping the Republic, describing his legacy as a “timeless beacon” that illuminates the idea of India and its core values — freedom, democracy, secularism, and scientific temper. In a post on X, he added, “His vision continues to inspire our conscience and shape our collective actions,” extending Children’s Day greetings to the nation.