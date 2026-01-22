Cong adds creative edge to MGNREGA stir; VB-GRAMG assault on Gandhi, says Kharge

Escalating its protest against VB-GRAM-G [Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)] — the new scheme replacing MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) — the Congress on Thursday added a symbolic and creative dimension to its agitation, with leaders dressing up as rural workers and planting a sapling in a pot filled with soil brought by MGNREGA workers from across the country.

Many participants carried soil from their villages — a symbolic reminder of how deeply the scheme is tied to India's rural economy.

The Congress accused the Centre of quietly dismantling a hard-won, rights-based employment law through the VB-GRAM-G scheme. At a packed National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention in Delhi, organised by the Rachnatmak Congress, the party projected the move as not just a policy shift but a direct political assault on the rural economy and poor — one that, it warned, could backfire like the now-repealed farm laws.