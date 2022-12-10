Congress and the Gandhis: Decoding the ‘Dynasty’ Syllogism

One cannot even attempt to understand the so-called Sonia mystique without taking a look at the role history seems to have assigned to the Nehru family. I do not want to use the word ‘dynasty’ for two reasons. One: Sonia Gandhi was not born into the Nehru family. Two: the term ‘dynasty’ at once reduces the people of India to mere ‘subjects’—docile natives who would accept any injustice, oppression and humiliation at the hands of the rulers, be they local or foreign. The term ‘dynasty’ also suggests a natural succession or the practice of declaring heirs apparent. Such a description makes the Indian people appear politically illiterate and naïve, which has been conclusively proven wrong time and again. After all, it was the Indian electorate that defeated Indira Gandhi in 1977 and did not re-elect the Congress led by Rajiv Gandhi in 1989. Rajiv’s own victory margin in Amethi was greatly reduced, and Uttar Pradesh, the home state of the so called ‘dynasty’, elected only fifteen Congress candidates.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru himself did not win with record margins, and during his tenure, in the elections of 1952, 1957 and 1962, the Congress—in spite of the party’s domination—did not get more than 47 per cent of the total votes.