Congress appoints Subhankar Sarkar as president of its West Bengal unit

The Congress on Saturday, 21 September, appointed Subhankar Sarkar as the president of its West Bengal unit, replacing veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Sarkar has been relieved from his current position as AICC secretary.

"The state Congress will function as the party workers in Bengal want," Sarkar said after the party's central leadership announced his appointment.

He also said the people's wishes would be the most important factor in choosing the future path for the Congress in the state.

In a statement, the party said its president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Sarkar as the chief of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

The party appreciated the contributions of outgoing PCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Sarkar was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary looking after the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram.